Avdija accumulated 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over the Heat.

Avdija recorded his seventh double-double of the season as the Trail Blazers picked up their second win in a row. Portland is just 15-28 on the season, however, leading many to believe they will be sellers at the deadline. If the Traill Blazers unload some players, Avdija could find himself in a featured role down the stretch as one of their key building blocks.