Avdija closed with 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 loss to the Celtics.

Shaedon Sharpe was the leading scorer for the Blazers in this game, but Avdija was impressive as well and recorded his fourth double-double across his last seven games. He's done a good job of handling a more significant role on offense in recent weeks, and the former first-round pick is averaging a robust 25.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game over that seven-game stretch.