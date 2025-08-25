Avdija (thumb) scored 12 points in an 88-76 loss to Montenegro during Israel's final EuroBasket preparation game, per EuroHoops.net.

Avdija sat out Portland's final four games of the regular season with a thumb injury, but his presence back on the court this summer indicates he's fully recovered from the issue. The 2020 first-rounder shouldn't have any limitations for training camp this fall, and he's lined up as one of Portland's top playmakers for 2025-26. While he got off to a slow start a year ago, Avdija averaged 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.6 minutes per game over 20 appearances after the All-Star break in 2024-25.