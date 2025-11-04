Avdija produced 33 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.

Avdija posted his first 30-point showing of the 2025-26 season and managed to get back on track defensively after failing to record either a block or steal in Friday's win over the Nuggets. However, it wasn't quite enough to secure a victory against a shorthanded Lakers squad. Avdija has continued to impress to open the year, averaging 24.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last five appearances.