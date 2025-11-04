Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Rolls to 33-point night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija produced 33 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.
Avdija posted his first 30-point showing of the 2025-26 season and managed to get back on track defensively after failing to record either a block or steal in Friday's win over the Nuggets. However, it wasn't quite enough to secure a victory against a shorthanded Lakers squad. Avdija has continued to impress to open the year, averaging 24.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Just misses double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Paces Portland in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Nets 23 points with full line•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Leads charge in big win Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Posts 20 points in narrow loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Will play and start vs. Minnesota•