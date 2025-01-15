Avdija (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Avdija will miss his first game of the season Tuesday, and his next chance to return from an ankle sprain arrives in Thursday's tilt against the Clippers. With Jerami Grant (face) also out against Brooklyn, Kris Murray appears to be in line for an expanded role, and the Blazers should lean heavily on Toumani Camara from the first unit.