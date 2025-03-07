Avdija (quadriceps) is out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Avdija was limited to 23 minutes in the loss to the Celtics on Wednesday, tallying 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks before departing the contest. The quad injury is severe enough to keep him off the hardwood in this game, and this is a massive blow for Portland since Avdija has been one of the team's best players this season. He's averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game since the All-Star break. Avdija's next chance to return will come against the Pistons on Sunday.