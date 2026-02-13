site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Ruled out Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Avdija (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Avdija will miss Portland's final matchup before the All-Star break due to load management. Sidy Cissoko should be in line for a sizable increase in minutes Thursday as a result.
