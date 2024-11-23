Avdija produced 13 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes during Friday's 116-88 loss to the Rockets.

Avdija co-led the Blazers in scoring Friday, as he matched Shaedon Sharpe's 13-point mark, but that shouldn't be a regular outcome for the Israeli forward. Avdija opened the season in a starting role but has been moved to the bench of late, but he's been posting slightly better numbers than the ones he delivered during his starting days. Avdija is averaging 10.3 points per game in his six outings with the second unit compared to the 9.9 points per contest he notched in 10 starts.