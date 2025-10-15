Avdija finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 118-111 preseason loss to the Warriors.

Avdija had a mixed outing Tuesday, committing five turnovers and five fouls but still delivering well-rounded production across the board. The wing averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 30.0 minutes over 72 regular-season games (54 starts) last season, and he'll look to build on that foundation in his second year with the Trail Blazers.