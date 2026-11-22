Avdija chipped in 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Saturday's 97-96 loss to New York.

Avdija looked fresh in his return from a two-game absence and was one of the few Portland players who had his shot working in New York. However, with Damian Lillard, Sidy Cissoko, Toumani Camara and Scoot Henderson shooting a combined 11-for-42 from the floor and 5-for-26 from three-point range, the Trail Blazers weren't able to generate enough offense to pull out the win over the Knicks.