Avdija racked up 27 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 16-17 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 win over Cleveland.

Avdija is putting up All-Star-caliber numbers this season, hitting career-highs in points (25.8), assists (6.2) and free throw attempts (9.6), and he's shooting a sterling 47.4 percent from the floor and 80.7 percent at the line. Avdija has been a top-60 stud through the first 22 games of the season and is showing no signs of slowing down.