Avdija put up 31 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one steal and five turnovers across 30 minutes in Monday's 128-111 win over the 76ers.

This was Avdija's second 30-plus-point performance of the season, and he helped the Trail Blazers end their six-game road trip on a high note with a win. Avdija has been flirting with top-75 value on the season with averages of 24.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.3 triples, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 3.3 turnovers per contest.