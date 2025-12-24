Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Scores team-high 25 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija contributed 25 points (10-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-106 loss to the Magic.
The Trail Blazers came up short for a second consecutive game despite two inspired performances from Avdija. He upped his offensive production from his 18/8/9 line against Detroit Monday night, and he's doing everything possible to close the gap during these narrow losses. Avdija posted four points, two assists, a steal and a rebound over the final seven minutes to decrease Orlando's lead, but it was another crushing result for a Portland team struggling to stay afloat in the Western Conference.
