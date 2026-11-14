Avdija finished Friday's 120-107 win over the Kings with 34 points (11-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes.

Avdija was nearly perfect Friday, scoring 34 points on 11-of-13 shooting and going 9-for-9 at the line. With Ja Morant (hamstring) and Shaedon Sharpe (knee) out, Portland is leaning heavily on him, and he's delivered. The Blazers are 9-3 and 6-1 on the road, and Avdija is a big reason why. They'll need more of the same in back-to-back games at Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday.