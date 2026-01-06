Avdija finished with 33 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 137-117 victory over the Jazz.

Acdija would have been a cinch to log his second consecutive triple-double, but he sat out the entire fourth quarter with the game well in hand. Avdija earned Western Conference player of the week honors last week, and few players have been as productive as Avdija over the past month. His scintillating totals have placed Portland in the midst of a three-game winning streak, and theyv'e moved past the Grizzlies to ninth place thanks to a 6-4 streak over the past 10 games.