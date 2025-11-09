Avdija posted 33 points (12-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 136-131 loss to the Heat.

Avdija stuffed the stat sheet en route to his second consecutive double-double, albeit in a losing effort. The 24-year-old forward led all players in points, matching his season best. He also grabbed a season-high mark in rebounds while dishing out eight or more assists for the second consecutive game. Avdija has now scored 20 or more points in all but one of his nine regular-season appearances, and he continues to provide well-rounded stat lines.