Avdija is in the Trail Blazers' starting lineup for Monday night's game against the 76ers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Avdija will start in a second straight game, this time replacing the injured Jerami Grant (face). Since and including Dec. 1, Avdija has averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over 26.0 minutes per game.
