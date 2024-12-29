Avdija is in the Trail Blazer's starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Avdija will make his 13th start of the season (his first since Nov. 29) due to the absence of Toumani Camara (foot). As a starter this season, Avdija is averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 28.7 minutes per game.
