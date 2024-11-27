Avdija is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Avdija will start for the first time since Nov. 8. He's been playing at a high level off the bench in recent outings, scoring in double digits in five straight appearances while averaging 13.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in that span.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Leads team in scoring Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Efficient in limited attempts•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Records double-double in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Scores 15 points with new team•