Avdija accumulated 27 points (7-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block over 35 minutes during Monday's 115-112 loss to the Magic.

Avdija put together a strong effort from distance, marking his best performance from three since drilling five triples Oct. 27 against the Lakers. He's been as steady as they come from a scoring perspective over his last five matchups, averaging 28.4 points while also playing a role on the boards and as a facilitator.