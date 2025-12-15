Avdija produced 26 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 136-131 win over Golden State.

The 24-year-old forward continues to build on his impressive second half of 2024-25. Avdija has scored in double digits in every game this season and has dropped at least 16 points in nine straight contests, averaging 26.2 points, 8.3 boards, 8.0 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.5 combined steals and blocks during that latter stretch.