Avdija totaled 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 loss to the Thunder.

Avdija had one of his worst scoring performances of the season Sunday, missing all but one of his eight three-pointers and shooting a mere 25 percent from the floor. Avdija has been the Trail Blazers' best scoring threat all season long, so fantasy managers should continue to trust him. Avdija will aim to bounce back against the Bucks on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.