Avdija had 16 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 143-120 loss to the Pelicans.

The Trail Blazers suffered a 23-point loss to the Pelicans, and while Avdija posted a strong stat line, he struggled to be efficient. He made just 33.3 percent of his shots and 20 percent of his three-pointers. The star forward still found a way to deliver value to his fantasy managers by adding at least two tallies in three other categories, but he needs to be more efficient as a scorer. Avdija has failed to reach the 20-point mark in back-to-back games after doing so in eight of his previous nine outings dating back to Nov. 19.