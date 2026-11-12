Avdija tallied 28 points (9-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Thunder.

Avdija delivered an outstanding two-way performance, combining a team-high 28 points with six assists and six combined defensive stats. The star forward was coming off another impressive outing in the first leg of this back-to-back set against the Thunder, notching 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 win. Avdija's substantial workload and versatile production continue to provide an excellent fantasy ceiling across multiple categories. He's scored at least 20 points in all but one of his last 10 games, averaging 23.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game in that stretch.