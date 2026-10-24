Avdija finished with 26 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 128-120 win over the Kings.

Avdija led Portland in scoring, adding six rebounds and six assists as the Trail Blazers moved to 2-0. He was a game-time decision with a right ankle injury before Wednesday's opener, but he logged a team-high 38 minutes Friday, so the ankle doesn't look like a lingering problem. Last season's breakout star remains the focal point of the offense even with Damian Lillard and Ja Morant now in the backcourt.