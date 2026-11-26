Avdija logged 33 points (11-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Spurs.

The 33 points led the Blazers on the night, as Avdija came within a few dimes of his first triple-double of the season. The 25-year-old forward missed a couple games last week with a minor foot issue, but it doesn't seem to have slowed him down -- he's scored at least 20 points in seven straight appearances, averaging 28.1 points, 6.7 boards, 5.9 assists, 3.4 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks during that span while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and a dazzling 53.3 percent from beyond the arc.