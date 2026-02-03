This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Unlikely for Tuesday
Avdija (back) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Avdija was held out of Sunday's matchup due to a lower-back strain, and he doesn't appear on track to return Tuesday. Sidy Cissoko, Jerami Grant and Robert Williams would be in line for opportunities if Avdija is ultimately downgraded to out.