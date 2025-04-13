Now Playing

Avdija (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Avdija continues to navigate through a right thumb sprain that has sidelined him for the last three games, and the doubtful tag suggests his chances of suiting up for the season finale Sunday are slim at best. If Avdija doesn't play, expect Kris Murray to experience an uptick in minutes once again.

