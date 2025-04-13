Avdija (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Avdija continues to navigate through a right thumb sprain that has sidelined him for the last three games, and the doubtful tag suggests his chances of suiting up for the season finale Sunday are slim at best. If Avdija doesn't play, expect Kris Murray to experience an uptick in minutes once again.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Unlikely to go Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Iffy to face Utah on Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Questionable to play Sunday•