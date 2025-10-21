Avdija (back) has been cleared to play against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

After practicing fully Monday, Avdija will be in the first five for the team's season opener. The 24-year-old forward will be joined by Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara (knee) and Donovan Clingan to get the 2025-26 campaign underway.