Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Will play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija (back) is good to go for Tuesday's game versus the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Avdija is set to return from a two-game stint on the sidelines, which will likely result in Sidy Cissoko heading back to the second unit. There will also be fewer opportunities on offense for Caleb Love with Avdija active.
