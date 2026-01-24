Avdija (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors, though he will travel with the Trail Blazers for their upcoming three-game road trip, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Avdija has been dealing with back tightness of late and was unable to return to Thursday's win over Miami after exiting early in the third quarter. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Celtics. With the 25-year-old forward unavailable, Sidy Cissoko will enter the starting five, while Rayan Rupert could see increased playing time off the bench.