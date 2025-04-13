Avdija (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
As expected, Avdija has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a fourth straight game to end the campaign. He'll finish with career-high averages across the board, but he really took his game to the next level in mid-March, averaging 26.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.5 minutes over his final 13 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Unlikely to go Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Iffy to face Utah on Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Ruled out Sunday•