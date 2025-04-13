Now Playing

Avdija (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

As expected, Avdija has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a fourth straight game to end the campaign. He'll finish with career-high averages across the board, but he really took his game to the next level in mid-March, averaging 26.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.5 minutes over his final 13 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.

