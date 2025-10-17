Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Won't return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Avdija has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's preseason game against the Jazz due to upper back stiffness.
Avdija didn't start the second half, and the team announced shortly after that he wouldn't return to the exhibition. Look for Kris Murray and Shaedon Sharpe to see an increase in minutes with Avdija shut down the rest of the way.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Scores 15 in preseason loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Poats 15 points in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Starting Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Contributes 14 points from bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: On bench for preseason opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Deni Avdija: Returns to court for Israel•