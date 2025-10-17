default-cbs-image
Avdija has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's preseason game against the Jazz due to upper back stiffness.

Avdija didn't start the second half, and the team announced shortly after that he wouldn't return to the exhibition. Look for Kris Murray and Shaedon Sharpe to see an increase in minutes with Avdija shut down the rest of the way.

