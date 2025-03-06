Avdija (left quadriceps) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Portland subbed Avdija out with 10:27 left in the contest, and he's been deemed unable to return due to a left quad injury. Avdija had been dealing with a left quad contusion he sustained Feb. 26. He'll finish Wednesday's game with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes. Look for Jabari Walker and Kris Murray to see more action the rest of the way. Avdija's next chance to play will come Friday against OKC.