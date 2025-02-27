Avdija has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Avdija exited the contest in the first half and will not return. He finishes the game with five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across six minutes. Shaedon Sharpe, Kris Murray and Jabari Walker are the likeliest candidates to pick up Avdija's vacated minutes. Avdija's next chance to play will come Friday at Brooklyn.
