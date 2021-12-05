Smith ended with 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 145-117 loss to the Celtics.

Smith entered the starting five Saturday due to the absences of Damian Lillard (abdomen) and Anfernee Simons (ankle). His 37 minutes were by far a season-high mark, as was his point total. It's unclear how much time Simons will miss, and Lillard isn't expected to return to the court for at least another week, so Smith could work as a streamer or short-term pickup in fantasy -- just don't expect the career 40 percent shooter to shoot this well most games.