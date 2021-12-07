Smith finished with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 102-90 loss to the Clippers.

Smith started at point guard for the second straight game and logged a season-high 39 minutes. He made a mark across the stat sheet, notching season highs in both rebounds and assists. Smith also had an efficient 6-of-11 shooting performance, though fantasy managers who roster him will likely wince at his season-worst seven turnovers.