Jones (quadriceps) is available for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
As expected, despite a bruised right quad, Jones will play Tuesday following a one-game absence. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 18.6 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Likely available Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Out vs. OKC•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Moving to bench role•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Scores 13, adds defensive stats•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Scores 10 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Scores season-high 18 points•