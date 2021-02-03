Jones (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game at Philadelphia.
The 23-year-old missed the last three games with a left foot sprain but may be able to retake the court Thursday. Fill-in starter Nassir Little (knee) is out with an injury of his own, leaving Rodney Hood as the next man up should Jones be sidelined again versus the Sixers.
