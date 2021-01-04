Jones had three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 17 minutes during Sunday's 137-122 loss to the Warriors.

The 23-year-old struggled with foul trouble throughout the contest, and it was the first time all season he played fewer than 26 minutes. Jones has started all six games this season and is averaging 30.5 minutes, but his fantasy value is limited to the deepest leagues given his meager production (6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals).