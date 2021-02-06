Jones (foot) will play in Saturday's matchup with the Knicks, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Jones was considered probable heading into the game, so this is not too surprising. He has averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals across 29.8 minutes in his last five games. Look for him to take on his usual role assuming he avoids any setbacks.