Jones finished with 15 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 127-102 preseason victory over the Kings.

Jones started at small forward for the Trail Blazers, a position he seems likely to fill once the season proper begins. He has the ability to do a bit of everything and certainly finds himself in a favorable position for arguably the first time in his career. There is an element of risk given his inability to put up consistent production; however, he is worth a look with a late draft pick in basically every format.