Jones (foot) is expected to be listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
A sprained left foot has kept Jones out over the past four games, but he's eyeing up a return Saturday. In his five most recent appearances, he averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.8 minutes. His presumed return could result in fewer minutes for Rodney Hood and Gary Trent.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Chance to return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Won't play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Won't return Thursday•