Jones (foot) is expected to be listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

A sprained left foot has kept Jones out over the past four games, but he's eyeing up a return Saturday. In his five most recent appearances, he averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.8 minutes. His presumed return could result in fewer minutes for Rodney Hood and Gary Trent.