Jones is expected to start at one of the forward spots alongside Robert Covington, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Surprisingly, coach Terry Stotts is expected to give Jones the nod over Carmelo Anthony, who will be coming off the bench for the first time in his career. That said, Jones is a low-usage offensive player and is likely just in the starting five for defense while Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic handle the scoring.