Jones (foot) logged 18 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Trail Blazers' 110-99 loss to the Knicks, contributing three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist.

Portland came into Saturday's game planning to limit Jones' minutes in his return from a four-game absence, so he was deployed off the bench after starting in each of his first 17 appearances this season. Prior to the injury, Jones was averaging 27.5 minutes per contest, and he should return closer to that level once he has another game or two to regain conditioning. Rodney Hood could see a downsized role once Jones fully ramps up.