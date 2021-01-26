Jones tallied five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across 27 minutes in Monday's 125-122 loss to the Thunder.

The Trail Blazers were missing CJ McCollum (foot), Jusuf Nurkic (wrist), Robert Covington (concussion), Zach Collins (ankle) and Rodney Hood (thigh) due to injuries, but the absences of five rotation players led to no meaningful boost on the offensive end for Jones, who sported a meager 9.1 usage rate on the night. Covington and Hood could be back in the lineup as soon as Thursday in Houston, but their returns shouldn't affect Jones' fantasy outlook much, as the 23-year-old looks to be purely a streaming option for defensive stats. Though he's come up empty in both steals and blocks the past two games, he's averaging 1.1 and 0.8 per game, respectively, for the season.