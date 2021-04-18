Jones will shift back to the bench for Sunday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of Hornets.com reports.
After starting Friday's game at San Antonio and finishing scoreless in 19 minutes, Jones will be replaced Sunday by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. Over his last 10 games, Jones is averaging just 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.3 minutes.
