Jones will come off the bench Sunday against the Raptors, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 24-year-old remain in the starting five Friday against the Magic despite Norman Powell making his team debut, but Damian Lillard (knee) will return from a one-game absence Sunday. Jones is averaging 7.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 26.3 minutes this season, but his playing time figures to take a hit with Powell now in the mix.