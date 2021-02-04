Jones (foot) is out Thursday against the 76ers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Jones will miss a fourth straight game due to a sprained left foot. Fill-in starter Nassir Little (knee) is out with an injury of his own, leaving Rodney Hood as the next man up.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Chance to return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Won't play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Won't return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Derrick Jones: Playing, starting Thursday•