Jones is out Saturday against the Thunder due to a right quad contusion, Danny Marang of NBCS Northwest reports.
Jones will miss his first game since Feb. 4. In his absence, Nassir Little (thumb) could see more time if he's available. Anfernee Simons, Carmelo Anthony and CJ Elleby are also candidates to see extra minutes.
